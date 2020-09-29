10 Wedding Face Masks That Are Perfect For Brides & Guests Alike

Planning a wedding, even before the pandemic, came with a lot of responsibilities. For starters, you had to book a venue, fine-tune the guest list, and, of course, find the perfect wedding dress. Now, on top of those decisions — plus those ensuring the safest wedding day possible — another to-do has been added to every bride’s pre-wedding checklist: buying a wedding-appropriate face mask. The same goes for your wedding party and your guests.
At an event as heavily photographed as a wedding, whether you’re seated on the bride’s side of the aisle or you are the bride, you may want a style that’s a little more photo-worthy than a standard medical mask. But, while the face covering should be aesthetically pleasing and on par with your wedding-day look visually, it should still be effective against the spread of COVID-19. According to the CDC, face masks should have two or more layers of breathable, washable fabric, and should fit snugly against the sides of your face. But if the mask you want to wear doesn’t match these guidelines, don’t fret. You can always add protective layers underneath that no one, including the wedding photographers, will ever have to see.
From satin to lace, here are 10 dressy face masks that work just as good for the bride as they do for members of the bridal party and those lucky few guests who made the micro wedding cut.
