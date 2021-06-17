Story from Home

Wayfair’s New Home Brand Has Cottagecore-Meets-Beach-House Energy

Alexandra Polk
Just this morning, Wayfair alerted us that there's a new brand joining its massive home canon: Sand & Stable. Although we're no stranger to the e-tailer's eclectic roster of exclusive brands (ahem, Kelly Clarkson) that often resemble well-curated collections instead of never-before-seen products, its latest debut is still strongly appealing to our summer-home sensibilities. Described by Wayfair as "seaside meets farmhouse," the new cluster contains furniture and decor pieces we'd imagine finding in our wealthy aunt's cottage on a cliff by the ocean (maybe in the Hamptons, maybe in a small town on the coast of England); aka it's rustic yet upscale with lots of vaguely reclaimed-looking woods, relaxed earth tones, gleaming accents, jute poufs, cane chairs, woven baskets, and slipcover cloud couches. Only these cottagecore-by-the-ocean gems are priced starting as low as $20, with a handful of weightier investment buys on the more expensive side but still within reason. Below, peep our Sand & Stable favorites that we imagine wield the design power to bring the peaceful energy of the ocean (or a horse farm) into your space.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

