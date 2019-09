Starting today and lasting through our impending Monday scaries on March 19, the site is offering up to 70% off an enticing selection of big home buys . From top-rated beds and headboards to living room furniture, area rugs, lighting, kitchen essentials, and more, now's the time to get your space in fresh shape for spring. Scroll on to shop our top picks from the super-sale lineup, all boasting rave customer reviews — and then go grab another mimosa to celebrate your steals.