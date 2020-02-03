How To Stream Old Seasons Of The Bachelor To Fill Out The Rest Of Your Week

We get it. From January to September, life is driven by The Bachelor franchise. As the new year rolls around, we all schedule our hair appointments, workout classes, and social commitments with the goal of freeing up Monday evenings. But the real question is, what are we supposed to do once we've finished our weekly allotment of Bachelor Nation programming?Well, lucky for you, past episodes of The Bachelor still exist and there are plenty Alayah-esque baddies to fill your empty hours.
If you're monogamous with Netflix, then you'll have to settle for a singular season — Jason Mesnick's season (season 13) — which is cute because he has a son and Jillian Harris is on this season (she goes on to be the Bachelorette). However, you may not be satiated as there are only 12 episodes including a wedding episode, which ~ spoiler alert ~ actually lasted.
If you're willing to branch out and drop a little bit of money, you can purchase The Bachelor seasons 21-23 on Amazon Prime. It appears you can also buy seasons 13-20 at other times of the year, but right now they're unavailable.
We've searched far and wide for seasons 1-12, but they don't seem to exist on a streaming platform. If you still own a DVD player, you can buy season 1 on DVD (it's called Best of the Bachelor and is also available on VHS for $0.98), but we can't vouch for the quality, seeing as the description calls it an "exclusive home video edition" like it's 1998.
While it's not quite the same, you can certainly fill your Bachelor-void with all of the seasons of Bachelor in Paradise on Amazon Prime as well as arguably the best Bachelor spinoff, Bachelor Pad, also available on Amazon Prime.
