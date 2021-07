So, it makes sense that relative newcomer Entireworld , whose matching sweatsuits became the de facto uniform during the pandemic , would link up with Warby Parker. Not only is Entireworld founder Scott Sternberg a longtime friend of the eyewear company, but both brands also offer high-quality essentials made to make everyday life more effortless (and more stylish). The Warby Parker x Entireworld limited-edition collection debuts today, and it features Warby Parker’s old-school, ’70s-inspired Hatcher sunglasses in four new-school colorways selected by Entireworld: Oxblood, Jade, Midnight, and Blossom Jade. Prices start at $95 for non-prescription lenses and go up after that. And there is an extra give-back component to this partnership as well — Warby Parker will be donating proceeds to the Equal Justice Initiative , an org dedicated to helping wrongly convicted incarcerated people secure legal representation.