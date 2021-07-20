When it comes to direct-to-consumer legacy status, no other company comes close to eyewear brand Warby Parker. In addition to offering quality frames (with or without prescription lenses) at affordable prices, Warby Parker had also established a philanthropic mission from the get-go — a “buy a pair, give a pair” program — which has since spawned countless other DTC brands to adopt like-minded initiatives.
So, it makes sense that relative newcomer Entireworld, whose matching sweatsuits became the de facto uniform during the pandemic, would link up with Warby Parker. Not only is Entireworld founder Scott Sternberg a longtime friend of the eyewear company, but both brands also offer high-quality essentials made to make everyday life more effortless (and more stylish). The Warby Parker x Entireworld limited-edition collection debuts today, and it features Warby Parker’s old-school, ’70s-inspired Hatcher sunglasses in four new-school colorways selected by Entireworld: Oxblood, Jade, Midnight, and Blossom Jade. Prices start at $95 for non-prescription lenses and go up after that. And there is an extra give-back component to this partnership as well — Warby Parker will be donating proceeds to the Equal Justice Initiative, an org dedicated to helping wrongly convicted incarcerated people secure legal representation.
For the launch, artists Olamide Ogunade, Tosin Kalejaye, Brooke Fierce Bronner, and Diana Ejaita were additionally tapped to create a portrait in which each subject wears a pair of the Warby Parker x Entireworld shades and an Entireworld clothing item. Scroll on to shop their entire(world) looks below.
Artwork by Brooke Fierce Bronner featuring Warby Parker x Entireworld's Hatcher in Midnight and Entireworld’s Block Print Dress.
Artwork by Diana Ejaita featuring Warby Parker x Entireworld's Hatcher in Blossom Pink and Entireworld’s Giant Shirt.
Artwork by Olamide Ogunade featuring Warby Parker x Entireworld's Hatcher in Oxblood and Entireworld’s Short Sleeve Sweatshirt and Sweatshorts.
Artwork by Tosin Kalejaye featuring Warby Parker x Entireworld's Hatcher in Jade and Entireworld’s Chore Jacket.
