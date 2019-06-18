You never want something until you can’t have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we’re getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what‘s selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone’s buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
When we think of Sofia Vergara, one of the first things that come to mind are her enviable curves — and when it comes to a curvy silhouette, there’s almost nothing better than a good, old-fashioned, butt-hugging pair of jeans. So it makes sense that the bombshell Modern Family star has her name on an entire collection of figure-flattering denim that’s available exclusively at Walmart. The size-inclusive assortment initially launched back in February but it takes more than wallet-friendly price points and a celebrity name to catch the Shopping team's eye — the deal with this new-ish to Walmart line is that they can not keep certain styles in stock. People want their Sofia jeans.
While all of the silhouettes are quite add to cart-worthy, there’s one style in particular that stands out from the pack — the Rosa High-Waist, a slim-cut, ankle-length style with an asymmetrical hem edged with a generous smattering of fringe. “These jeans are so, so cute and stylish! They look like the ones sold in our local boutiques,” raved a Walmart reviewer. “Very satisfied!! I can see myself being able to dress these up or down.” It seemed that quite a few customers agreed with this assessment — over 2,000 of them, to be specific — and they sold out within a month of their release the first time around.
We’ve got good news and bad news — as of yesterday, these summer must-haves are back in stock, but they are again, selling out fast. Available in two washes, white and medium blue, sized in 0 to 20, and priced at an emoji hand-clapping-worthy $26.50, we don’t anticipate that these crowd-pleasers will stick around for long. Click on through to check out the original Rosa jeans, along with some of our other favorites styles from Sofia’s body-friendly range to see what all the hubbub's about.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.