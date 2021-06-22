Walmart’s Alternative Prime Day Sales Are Not To Be Missed

If you’re as in sync as we are with the sacred annual calendar of deals, then you’re well aware that we’re in the throes of Prime Day — and you probably also know that you can score savings beyond your Amazon cart today and tomorrow. Walmart is one of the rival retailers serving up some of the best Prime Day 2021 alternative sales with its Deals for Days promotion, which started on Sunday and goes through June 23 in store and until 5 a.m. on June 24 at Walmart.com. You can save up to $100 on your favorite electronics, up to $300 on home goods and vacuums, and so much more. As a trusted team of deal-savvy shoppers, we’ve chosen only the best — products with rave reviews, customer-approved value, and the deepest discounts — from this limited-time, Amazon-rival sale event. So, keep reading to shop the top seven products that beat out the rest in our Walmart Deals for Days picks — or just head straight to Walmart to browse the whole savings shebang yourself. We’ve watched prices fluctuate hourly, so make sure to pounce on whatever you’ve wish-listed to ensure the best deal.
Rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars; 91 reviews
Fire up the grill this summer with this compact yet life-changing mini grill. From perfectly-seared meats to next-level pizza (a hot tip from one enthused reviewer), there's nothing that this bad boy can't cook up.
Reviewers say: "Bought one of the JRs to put on a balcony since we have all of the bigger grills on the deck. Well, it's the best grill you will ever have. Hands down. In fact, I immediately bought another one for the balcony to use for pizza and tailgate parties. . My next house I will absolutely get the biggest one they make. The pizza it makes is freakin' amazing. Had many many grills over the years and nothing compare to this one." — Dan2112, Walmart Reviewer
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars; 71 reviews
Cleaning your space just got way easier — as in, as little effort as possible. Enter the robot vacuum, which does all the sucky work (literally) for you. Plus, invest in one that has smart room mapping technology to never deal with your little guy getting stuck in a nook ever again.
Reviewers say: "This is my first robot vacuum. I was skeptical at first. Within the first two days, I can see why people buy robot vacuums. This thing picks up every little dust bunny that a Swiffer or broom cannot. It has a little arm attachment that knocks around debris and sucks it up later. The mapping is a cool feature as well as the edge strips. we have a small downstairs, pets, and live in the desert, this little thing grabs a ton of dirt and dust. Definitely worth the money." — thisSucks, Walmart Reviewer
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars; 20 reviews
Make your favorite custom drinks, from flat whites to macchiatos, at home with this 6-in-1 espresso machine. Easy to clean and easy to use, it has a powerful 15-bar pump and a large 1.8 liter-water reservoir, along with a milk container for easy frothing.
Reviewers say: "I absolutely love this espresso machine! This machine has saved me so much money because I make my own cappuccinos at home. It has so many features for a great price. Excellent quality espresso, [it] is easy to use, and cleans up easily. I recommend this to all coffee/cappuccino drinkers." — Jodyhr34, Walmart reviewer.
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 6,080 reviews
As opposed to the basic AirPods, the Apple AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation and a transparency mode for when you actually want to hear the world around you. They're also more comfortable in-ear, and are water and sweat-resistant.
Reviewers say: "The best earbuds I've ever used. I didn't believe people when they said how good these were until I got my hands on some for myself. They were paired almost instantly as soon as I took them out of the box. The noise cancellation is incredible!!!! And the transparency mode makes it possible to keep your AirPods in while checking out at the grocery store or any situation like that." — trevor, Walmart reviewer.
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars; 5 reviews
Yes, Walmart.com legitmately carries Michael Kors watches, and yes, many of the top-rated ones are on sale during Walmart’s counter Amazon sale. This one isn’t the cheapest of the bunch on sale today, but we love its chunky look and universal style appeal. You can also find it on the Michael Kors website for full-price, on Amazon for $191 today, or on eBay for a cool $99 if you’re quick.
Reviewers say: “Beautiful watch, got this as a gift to my boyfriend. (Did some research regarding this specific watch — men’s vs. women’s — and it’s a unisex watch.) Listed as both on Michael Kors website. I personally think it looks more like a man’s watch because the face is so large. ... [W]as SUPER excited to find [this] online at [on Walmart] for a fraction of the price you find it everywhere else!” — Alexandra S, Walmart reviewer
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars; 629 reviews
The Oral-B Pro 600 SmartSeries removes up to 300% more gum plaque than a manual toothbrush. The handy Bluetooth feature connects to your phone to get up-to-date data on your brushing habits. Best of all, this smart toothbrush comes with five unique modes and a customizable SmartRing pressure sensor that lights up whenever you brush too hard (something we’re all guilty of).
Reviewers say: "Great toothbrush! [It has] lots of very nice features for any cleaning you would prefer. The round head is a better design, and does an excellent job on all the areas of your teeth. You won't be disappointed with your purchase." — Sharon, Walmart reviewer
Rating: 4.8 out of 5; 579 reviews
Putting on my first-person hat here to inform you that I’ve had the Foreo Luna Mini for years now, and I absolutely love it. It’s made with soft silicone bacteria-resistant bristles, which are more hygienic than nylon ones. It cleanses 99.95% of dirt from your skin, and with eight adjustable speeds, it's perfect for all skin types. The FOREO is USB rechargeable, with a single charge lasting up to 300 uses.
Reviewers say: “It's way better than I could imagine. I just do the same routine I did with my hands and a foam [cleanser] but with outstanding result[s]. No additional time or effort is required. My skin has never felt and looked that clean after a single wash before. The size is just perfect to fit my hand, color is juicy, and it treats my skin really gently. Totally recommend — this is a life changing purchase that I can't stop being happy about.” — Anna, Walmart reviewer
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars; 56 reviews
Drew Barrymore's Walmart-exclusive brand is filled with beautiful pieces for your home at an affordable price. This 24” x 65” full-length mirror is the perfect combination of minimalist chic that will make any small space feel much bigger. Made of Paulownia wood and a tear-resistant kraft paper backing, this is a piece you won't regret buying.
Reviewers say: "After searching for what seemed like forever for an affordable full length mirror, I stumbled across this mirror and fell in love. The quality could easily pass as a high-end mirror that cost[s] a lot more than it actually does. It came well packaged and was not damaged in any sense which I was nervous about. It goes perfectly with our room and I'm so glad I purchased it!" — Stephanie, Walmart reviewer
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars; 283 reviews
If you haven’t copped an Instant Pot yet, we bet this cheerful adornment will put you over the edge — that, and the $20-chunk that Walmart took off the price tag of this Mickey Mouse-embellished appliance. Reviewers praised the cooking pot’s ease of use and delicious culinary outcomes. The Disney design is also exclusive to Walmart and inventory is beginning to dwindle, so you’d better hop to it if you’re looking to score one of these coveted kitchen essentials on sale — with a cartoon spin.
Reviewers say: “I’ve always wanted an Instant Pot and now I’m kicking myself for not buying one sooner! I love it. I've used it twice so far and both times, the meat was so tender. Cooked a whole chicken and it just fell off the bone. Made chuck roast and it was just falling apart as I was cutting it. This is worth every penny.” — Sunday, Walmart reviewer
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars; 497 reviews
This newest Apple TV model includes 4K High Dynamic Range and Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound for that high-impact movie theater quality sound. You can use the Siri Remote for instant voice-command, as well as watching all the streaming services available.
Reviewers say: "Best interface for streaming out there! So easy to operate, sleek looking and small. A little more expensive, but worth every dollar." — Katie, Walmart reviewer
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.