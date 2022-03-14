It's the relaxed fit, supple eco-friendly fabric, subdued colorways, and streamlined design emulating that happy-go-lucky and laid-back Pacific Coast Highway culture.
SoCal-ers can get a little one-track-Santa-Monica minded when it comes to our side of the state, so you may wonder, "what the hell is an active Coastal California lifestyle?" It's the relaxed fit, supple eco-friendly fabric, subdued colorways, and streamlined design emulating that happy-go-lucky and laid-back Pacific Coast Highway culture. But, laidback doesn't mean lazy. Vuori offsets 100% of its carbon footprint, actively enforces ethical manufacturing, and engages in its community through free online workout classes on its ACTV Club on the daily.
For such quality, sustainable, and thoughtfully-made products, the Performance Jogger's $84 price point is understandable. Plus, 15,089 reviews and a 4.9 out of 5-star rating (that's 13,899 sparkly 5-star testimonies) are enough to justify any kind of splurge. Verified Vuori buyer, Emily C., wants a pair "in every color," while 5' 10" verified buyer, E M., raves about the "not tight, but just fitted enough to be comfortable and not baggy" feel of the pant. We can't pass over my personal favorite part: the feel. Reviewer Nina R. put it perfectly: "The fabric is SUPER comfy, so soft to the touch and substantial but also lightweight." Let's see how they handled my dad and I's long legs.
How do I say that the recycled polyester fabric feels like a Build-A-Bear's heart, the smooth white rubber toe-tip of a fresh pair of Converse, and a waterfall of cotton candy combined without sounding dramatic?
5' 8" and I got a size medium.
How athletic and “coastal California” is your lifestyle?
My fellow Shopping team members asked me to review this brand for a reason: my entire life growing up in Ventura County, CA truly revolved around sports and Zuma Beach. I'm a little embarrassed at how stereotypical it was. Back then it was volleyball, basketball, soccer, track, and field, etc. — now, I live in Brooklyn and go to the gym when I can.
How is the fit?
Quite frankly, I prefer my sweats baggy, long, and cozy. But, my legs did take a liking to the cropped, slender yet loose fit of these pants. I mean, they're called joggers for a reason — and that bottom elastic cuff clung to my ankle very nicely. The cling is essential because too many a jogger has hiked up to my shins after a few steps. These did not. And, the waist! I love the waistband so much — it doesn't constrict, but hugs and creates a cute ruffle effect around my stomach without embossing my skin with drawstring marks.
How is the feel?
Everyone, please give me your undivided attention: the silkiness and airiness of the DreamKnit fabric need to be studied. I mention this because in my hand the joggers are soft, but nothing I've never felt before. But when I put them on? How do I say that the recycled polyester fabric feels like a Build-A-Bear's heart, the smooth white rubber toe-tip of a fresh pair of Converse, and a waterfall of cotton candy combined without sounding dramatic?
On a more concrete note: the joggers are thin, but not see-through and optimal for movement, but not necessarily exercise. They're also wonderfully stretchy and I wear them with no fear of ripping or snagging.
Where would you wear these?
I would definitely wear them on a hike, to the store, or the post office. They are perfect for those inbetweener exercise activities like going for a walk, a quick bike ride, or maybe even a yoga class. You'll also find me sleeping in them and wearing them around my apartment 24/7. I recommend!
5' 11" and I ordered a size XL.
How athletic and “coastal California” is your lifestyle?
Well, I was born and raised in Oakland, CA, and didn't move to Southern California until the early 90s. I'm very athletic and go to the gym six out of the seven days of the week and you'll mostly find me in activewear every day. I'm not the most laid-back Southern California person, probably because I come from the Bay (shoutout to my high school alma mater McClymonds!) but I do rep California as a whole.
In comparison to Nike and Adidas, these are more contemporary and they feel more breathable because the fabric is not your typical nylon.
They looked small but they fit well and they adjust to your body when you put them on. They also went to my ankles, which I appreciate. The drawstring is nice for customization and is comfortable when tied.
How is the feel?
They felt very soft, sleek, and comfortable. Color was a nice, good neutral that goes with many things in my wardrobe. In comparison to Nike and Adidas, these are more contemporary and they feel more breathable because the fabric is not your typical nylon. Plus, you have the elastic around your ankle — whereas most sweatpants are straight-legged.
Author's note: My mom also got a feel of the joggers and noted, "They may be recycled polyester, but they have the feel of a natural fiber or organic material."
Where would you wear these?
Because I sweat so much at the gym, I wouldn't wear these joggers. But, I would wear them on a hike, or a nice walk, or a leisurely trip to the grocery store. I would recommend them to someone who wants a stylish fit for outdoor or indoor occasions as opposed to full-fledged exercise.
They fit well and are extremely comfortable. Plus, they look nice enough to wear out in public — whereas most sweatpants do not.
More Vuori Reviews
Our Shopping director further elaborated that Vuori’s pants are “incredibly soft to the touch yet tailored enough to look sharp instead of schlumpy” — adding that she rarely, if ever, catches her fiancé at home not wearing a pair. “He’s so close to literally living in them that I find myself wondering how often he washes them.”