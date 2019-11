With everyone from Alexander Wang to Stella McCartney making athletic-inspired undies these days, it's easy to forget that the idea of sporty lingerie used to be sort of a mind-blower. Luckily, stylist Victoria Bartlett changed all that when she launched VPL in 2003. With the tagline “underwear, outerwear, anywhere,” VPL's become the gold standard inthat double as sporty layering pieces (seriously — chicest yoga bra, ever).