With everyone from Alexander Wang to Stella McCartney making athletic-inspired undies these days, it's easy to forget that the idea of sporty lingerie used to be sort of a mind-blower. Luckily, stylist Victoria Bartlett changed all that when she launched VPL in 2003. With the tagline “underwear, outerwear, anywhere,” VPL's become the gold standard in cheeky, color-blocked jersey underthings that double as sporty layering pieces (seriously — chicest yoga bra, ever).
You won't find push-ups, molded lace cups, or sickly-sweet florals here: these delicates are strictly for the fashion-forward. This is lingerie that you truly wear for yourself — the fact that it's effortlessly sexy is a just a nice little bonus.
Straight ahead, 10 chic second skins (we slipped in some of VPL's architectural, lingerie-inspired dresses, too). Click on to find underwear so comfy and chic, it's enough to make a girl swear off Angels forever.