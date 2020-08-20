Naturally, merch is not at the heart of your impulse to vote in 2020's upcoming election. But if an embroidered "Big Ballot Energy" sweater helps to keep you civically engaged, we're all for it.
So, before you begin shopping for electoral tote bags, check in on your voter registration. Request a ballot by mail or commit to casting your IRL vote on election day. Begin to educate yourself (and the folks around you) about your candidates and the platforms they represent. Then, as you gear up for a high-stakes debate season, reward yourself (and your pod) for your democratic participation — with some sartorial goods from brands giving back to organizations that matter.
Be it a custom-embroidered mask, a pair of classic tube socks, or a graphic cotton tee, these are the goods you'll want to sport with your "I Voted" sticker come November.
