The Best Panties For Tasteful VPL (Visible Panty Lines)

At some point in history, panty lines became something you weren't supposed to have. Over the years, thongs, G-strings, and seamless underwear took center stage to help us all "avoid" those "dreaded" creases.
But it's tired fashion "rules" like these that are meant to be broken. Ask most people and they'll agree that full-coverage panties are more comfortable, save from the panty lines you may get. Why not embrace the VPL (visible panty line) instead of fretting over it? That way, no style is off-limits — that means thick seams, ruffles, and fun fabrics are all fair game, whether they'll actually be peeking out from your bottoms or not. These days, we're embracing the granny panty and showing it off with pride, and you can, too, with the 18 picks ahead. Sun's out,
buns panty lines out, right?