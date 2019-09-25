How To Get Your Hands On One Of Those Viral Street Style Items From Fashion Month

While the runways of Fashion Month are full of aspirational trends — from exaggerated collars to bubble sleeves — the streets are where we find inspiration for everyday dressing. This season, several wearable street style trends emerged, like hot pink, socks with loafers, and head-to-toe leather. And unlike seasons prior, comfort was a major priority, with show-goers gravitating toward sweatshirts, biker shorts, and loungewear like never before.
But as usual, the real standout pieces were the accessories. Staud Moon bags and Petit Kouraj netted bags were favored among the fashion set, not to mention the ubiquitous Bottega Veneta square sandals and tiny Jacquemus handbags. And to our delight, fashion enthusiasts traded in their vertiginous heels for comfy sneakers, stepping out in limited edition shoes by Sacai X Nike and classic Converse All Stars.
As for the outfits themselves, attendees took a dichotomous approach to dressing, wearing slip dresses with cowboy boots, netted gowns with chunky heels, and tulle styled with sneakers. Ahead, shop 8 statement pieces at Fashion Month, as seen on the R29 New York fashion team.
Pictured (L to R): Jessica Andrews wearing a Shrimps dress and bag, Missoma necklaces, and Dior shoes. Channing Hargrove wearing a Fendi dress, Alexandre Birman boots of her own design, and a Petit Kouraj handbag.