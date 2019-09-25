How To Get Your Hands On One Of Those Viral Street Style Items From Fashion Month

But as usual, the real standout pieces were the accessories. Staud Moon bags and Petit Kouraj netted bags were favored among the fashion set, not to mention the ubiquitous Bottega Veneta square sandals and tiny Jacquemus handbags. And to our delight, fashion enthusiasts traded in their vertiginous heels for comfy sneakers, stepping out in limited edition shoes by Sacai X Nike and classic Converse All Stars.