How To Get Your Hands On One Of Those Viral Street Style Items From Fashion Month

While the runways of Fashion Month are full of aspirational trends — from exaggerated collars to bubble sleeves — the streets are where we find inspiration for everyday dressing. This season, several wearable street style trends emerged, like hot pink socks with loafers , and head-to-toe leather . And unlike seasons prior, comfort was a major priority, with show-goers gravitating toward sweatshirts, biker shorts, and loungewear like never before.