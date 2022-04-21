The improved application system rules, but practice makes perfect too: Now that I've been wearing both Violette_FR liquid lipsticks for a while now, here's my go-to application technique, which I've gotten down to a (finger) pat: I first prime my lips with balm since matte lipsticks tend to be drying. I personally use Burt's Bees but I’m sure you’re preferred brand will work. Just a light layer does the trick since I don't want the Petal Bouche to go on too slippery. Then, I swipe a single coat of the Petal Bouche on the bottom lip since I can then blot my way to the upper lip with as little mess as possible. I have a Q-tip handy that I use to gently smudge out the edges for a slightly stained look. Next, I touch up with light dabs of the lipstick as needed and use the fleshy part of my middle finger pad to distribute the rest of the color across both lips. Lastly, as I must, I blow an air kiss to the day — the lipstick is just that good.