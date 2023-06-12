Violet Grey’s Summer Beauty Box Just Launched & Here’s What’s Inside

As beauty devotees know a new season means a new Violet Grey box — and lots of chances to try buzzy products at a major discount. The summer box is no exception, with high-end products curated by Violet Grey's own in-house experts. This box is filled to the brim with luxury skin care, body care, makeup, and hair care that's... well, the best of the season. With an order value that's tough to beat (over $600!), the Epic Summer Box includes 12 full-sized products that will leave you bronzed, hydrated, glowy, and summer-ready. Featuring top-rated brands like Augustinus Bader, Tan-Luxe, and more, this limited-edition box won't be available for long — in fact, it's been known to sell out fast. Keep on scrolling to see what else is included in Violet Grey's new summer box, read all the details, and add it to your cart before it's gone.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
With an order value of over $600, this limited-edition box offers everything and anything you could want out of a summer self-care bag — from high-rated mineral sunscreens to 48-hour natural deodorants.
What's Inside The Violet Box?
Only Augustinus Bader could make a $70 cleanser we can convince ourselves could be worth it. The purifying foam cleanser removes dirt, impurities, SPF, and makeup without leaving you feeling stripped and irritated.
A powerful brightening treatment charcoal and clay mask that purifies and smooths your skin, this is the perfect treatment that won't be too harsh on windswept or sun-kissed summer skin.
We love a summery sun-kissed glow, but we also know tanning is a big no-no. This luxe formula allows you to build up a tan over time, all while providing your skin with a mega dose of hydration.
This lightweight mineral sunscreen uses a cutting-edge formula that protects against UVA/UVB rays and repairs sun-damaged skin.
A natural deodorant that promises to protect you for 48 hours, Salt & Stone also has ingredients that soothe and hydrate hard-working pits.
UBeauty's cutting-edge formulas are available for both your face and body. This exfoliating treatment promises to give you smoother, less textured, and more hydrated skin.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
A completely compostable wipe that cleanses hair from oil, sweat, and build-up-causing debris is a must-have for hot and sticky summer days.
A heat-protectant serum that uses hyaluronic acid and French silk peptides to reduce breakage and smooth frizz.
Give your skin a sheer and luminous glow — it's the perfect topper for a no-makeup day, and an easy way to add some extra shine to an evening look.
Discover why Westman Atelier has so many devoted fans — including Most Wanted staffers. Its lip gloss is a perfect summer purse accessory. Included in the Summer Box is the shade Nou Nou, a light peachy pink.
Bright, poppy nails are a summer must-have — especially when the polish is as gentle on your nails as Nailberry. Included in the box are the shades Peony Blush, a true peach, and Rouge, a cherry red.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.