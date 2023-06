Violet Grey’s Summer Beauty Box Just Launched & Here’s What’s Inside

As beauty devotees know a new season means a new Violet Grey box — and lots of chances to try buzzy products at a major discount. The summer box is no exception, with high-end products curated by Violet Grey's own in-house experts. This box is filled to the brim with luxury skin care , body care, makeup, and hair care that's... well, the best of the season. With an order value that's tough to beat (over $600!), the Epic Summer Box includes 12 full-sized products that will leave you bronzed, hydrated, glowy, and summer-ready . Featuring top-rated brands like Augustinus Bader Tan-Luxe , and more, this limited-edition box won't be available for long — in fact, it's been known to sell out fast. Keep on scrolling to see what else is included in Violet Grey's new summer box , read all the details, and add it to your cart before it's gone.