Story from 29 Beauty Questions With…
Violet Grey’s Summer Beauty Box Just Launched & Here’s What’s Inside

Mercedes Viera
As beauty devotees know a new season means a new Violet Grey box — and lots of chances to try buzzy products at a major discount. The summer box is no exception, with high-end products curated by Violet Grey's own in-house experts. This box is filled to the brim with luxury skin care, body care, makeup, and hair care that's... well, the best of the season. With an order value that's tough to beat (over $600!), the Epic Summer Box includes 12 full-sized products that will leave you bronzed, hydrated, glowy, and summer-ready. Featuring top-rated brands like Augustinus Bader, Tan-Luxe, and more, this limited-edition box won't be available for long — in fact, it's been known to sell out fast. Keep on scrolling to see what else is included in Violet Grey's new summer box, read all the details, and add it to your cart before it's gone.
Violet Grey Epic Summer Box, $275

Violet Grey
Epic Summer Box
$275.00
Violet Grey
With an order value of over $600, this limited-edition box offers everything and anything you could want out of a summer self-care bag — from high-rated mineral sunscreens to 48-hour natural deodorants.
What's Inside The Violet Box?

Augustinus Bader Foaming Cleanser, $70

Augustinus Bader
The Foaming Cleanser
$70.00
Violet Grey
Only Augustinus Bader could make a $70 cleanser we can convince ourselves could be worth it. The purifying foam cleanser removes dirt, impurities, SPF, and makeup without leaving you feeling stripped and irritated.
BeautyStat Universal Microbiome Purifying Radiance Mask, $65

BeautyStat
Universal Microbiome Purifying Radiance Mask
$65.00
Violet Grey
A powerful brightening treatment charcoal and clay mask that purifies and smooths your skin, this is the perfect treatment that won't be too harsh on windswept or sun-kissed summer skin.
Tan Luxe The Crème, $49

Tan-Luxe
The Crème
$49.00
Violet Grey
We love a summery sun-kissed glow, but we also know tanning is a big no-no. This luxe formula allows you to build up a tan over time, all while providing your skin with a mega dose of hydration.
Isdin Erfotona Actinica Mineral Sunscreen SPF50+, $60

Isdin
Erfotona Actinica Mineral Sunscreen Spf50+
$60.00
Violet Grey
This lightweight mineral sunscreen uses a cutting-edge formula that protects against UVA/UVB rays and repairs sun-damaged skin.
Salt & Stone Neroli & Shiso Leaf Extra Strength Natural Deodorant, $20

Salt and Stone
Neroli & Shiso Leaf Extra Strength Natural...
$20.00
Violet Grey
A natural deodorant that promises to protect you for 48 hours, Salt & Stone also has ingredients that soothe and hydrate hard-working pits.
UBeauty Resurfacing Body Compound, $128

UBeauty
Resurfacing Body Compound
$128.00
Violet Grey
UBeauty's cutting-edge formulas are available for both your face and body. This exfoliating treatment promises to give you smoother, less textured, and more hydrated skin.
Hair By Sam McKnight Lazy Girl Biodegradable Hair Cleanse Cloths, $22

Hair By Sam McKnight
Lazy Girl Biodegradable Hair Cleanse Cloths
$22.00
Violet Grey
A completely compostable wipe that cleanses hair from oil, sweat, and build-up-causing debris is a must-have for hot and sticky summer days.
Agent Nateur Hair (Silk) Peptides Soft Hydrating Hair Serum, $78

Agent Nateur
Hair (silk) Peptides Soft Hydrating Hair S
$78.00
Violet Grey
A heat-protectant serum that uses hyaluronic acid and French silk peptides to reduce breakage and smooth frizz.
Victoria Beckham Beauty Reflect Highlighter Stick, $42

Victoria Beckham Beauty
Reflect Highlighter Stick
$42.00
Violet Grey
Give your skin a sheer and luminous glow — it's the perfect topper for a no-makeup day, and an easy way to add some extra shine to an evening look.
Westman Atelier Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm, $38

Westman Atelier
Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm
$38.00
Violet Grey
Discover why Westman Atelier has so many devoted fans — including Most Wanted staffers. Its lip gloss is a perfect summer purse accessory. Included in the Summer Box is the shade Nou Nou, a light peachy pink.
Nailberry Breathable Nail Polish 25ML, $21

Nailberry
Breathable Nail Polish 25ml
$21.00
Violet Grey
Bright, poppy nails are a summer must-have — especially when the polish is as gentle on your nails as Nailberry. Included in the box are the shades Peony Blush, a true peach, and Rouge, a cherry red.
