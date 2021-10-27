A Guide To Violet Grey’s Very Luxurious Beauty Gifts

Best For: Skin-Care Snobs

Augustinus Bader (named after the Augustinus Bader, professor and head of stem cell research at the University of Leipzig)'s products have skyrocketed to cult status in the past few years. While his brand now offers a range of products for body and hair, The Rich Cream is still a fan-favorite. Described as "An advanced, vegan-friendly cream that creates a healthy, more youthful-looking complexion using groundbreaking stem-cell technology," the ever-popular and very expensive moisturizer continues to argue the point that you can't put a price on a good complexion.