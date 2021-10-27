A Guide To Violet Grey’s Very Luxurious Beauty Gifts

Los Angeles hotspot Violet Grey is synonymous with luxury beauty, and there's no better time to fully lean into our bougieness than during the holiday season. Eyeshadow palettes are more sparkly, decadent skincare sets are plentiful, and festive candles are being lit on repeat. Ahead of the last-minute rush, Violet Grey has unveiled its Gift Edit holiday hub, a veritable Shangri-La of exclusive beauty sets, high-tech tools, and much more. Since all of that can be A Lot to parse through, we've perused the selections to spotlight the must-gift items that will be on everyone's wish list. From Dr. Barbara Sturm to Westman Atelier, our below guide contains only the most giftable luxury beauty gems from Violet Grey.
Best For: Skin-Care Snobs
Augustinus Bader (named after the Augustinus Bader, professor and head of stem cell research at the University of Leipzig)'s products have skyrocketed to cult status in the past few years. While his brand now offers a range of products for body and hair, The Rich Cream is still a fan-favorite. Described as "An advanced, vegan-friendly cream that creates a healthy, more youthful-looking complexion using groundbreaking stem-cell technology," the ever-popular and very expensive moisturizer continues to argue the point that you can't put a price on a good complexion.
Best For: High-Maintenance Heads
Anyone who's particular about their hair probably has at least one sworn-by Olaplex product in their arsenal. This curated care set comes bundled with four of the beloved brand's best-selling formulas for reviving and fortifying lackluster strands.
Best For: Ageists
Hanacure blew up in the pre-TikTok days of internet fame (it famously makes your skin appear tight and cracked — excellent selfie fodder) and years later, people are still clamoring to get their hands on the wrinkle-busting treatment.
Best For: Status Stans
If you know someone who stans a status brand, then D.S. & Durga is THE candle to covet. The iconic millennial pink votives stickered with graphic scent labels will be the talk of their coffee table — especially this timely holiday edition that's scented with olive, incense, and Cedar of Lebanon.
Best For: Bougie Beauties
Get two iconic Westman Atelier products in one gorgeous gift: The first, a strobing illuminating stick; the second, the makeup artist's Lip Suede lip palette.
Best For: Naturalists
Another star in the clean skin-care world is Vintner's Daughter's Active Botanical Serum. (For years, it was the only product the brand made.) While yes, it's pricey, the stuff makes my skin glow like nothing else.
Best For: Self-Proclaimed Estheticians
Electrical esthetician Melanie Simon leveled up the beauty tech game when she launched her proprietary nanocurrent device, the ZIIP. In addition to tightening and brightening the skin, the gadget helps zap dirt and ward off breakouts.
Best For: Devoted Beginners
The doctor is in — Dr. Barbara Sturm, that is. Enjoy a trifecta of hydrating products in one sleek set with this lineup of moisturizer, hydrating serum, and SPF 50 drops that are perfect for skin-care beginners who are committed to being in it for the long haul.
