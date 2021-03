Violet Grey’s Spring Box Gets You $800 Of Beauty Products At Over Half Off

Today, the Los Angeles-based retailer has unveiled its spring Violet Box , which features $791 worth of best-of-the-best goods handpicked from the Violet Grey team. What's inside? Highly coveted brands including Augustinus Bader , Westman Atelier, Leonor Greyl, Koh Gen Do, and more. Retailing for $375, it's still quite a pretty penny to shell out on products — but if you were planning on spending that on a handful of hyper-luxe goods, may as well get a sweet deal while you're at it, right?