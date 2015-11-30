Victoria Beckham Just Designed The Sunglasses She Always Wished She Owned

The catalog of universally flattering, forever trendy sunglasses that also work with most style personalities is a teeny, tiny list. It includes the classic Ray-Ban Wayfarers and aviators, Dior cat-eyes, Céline’s chunky Tailor specs, and Karen Walker’s oversized frames. To crack that exclusive grouping is every accessories designer’s dream, but new designs often end up looking too trendy, dominate your ensemble, or are just a pain in the ass to wear — which quickly relegates to them to the bottom of your sunglasses pile. That magical combination of timelessness, comfort, and good looks is hard to nail, and Victoria Beckham might have done it with her latest design — The VB.



“I really wanted to create a frame that felt like an instant classic; like a style that you’d always owned, or always wanted to own,” Beckham told us. The shape is slightly oversized to hide your undereye circles, but not so big they cover your brows entirely (which, considering how lush Beckham’s are, is a considered design element we understand). The frames are also blocky but taper up into a subtle cat-eye, and the lenses are softly rounded, which is a combination of traits that make your lower face look smaller and your features more delicate. And, while modern feeling, the shape doesn’t scream, “I bought these in 2015, everyone.” Beckham says, “I don’t think that it will date.” Beckham also tapped local artisanal workshops in Italy, and German optical manufacturing experts at Zeiss (which also creates medical devices and industrial measurements) for these frames, in order to ensure that the VBs are made to last physically, too.

