Speaking of together...I knew that the vibrator was meant to be synced up to the Vibes Only app, but I wasn't exactly sure how to go about that. Did I mention I felt intimidated?! Luckily, Vibes Only makes it easy, getting rid of at least one of the intimidation factors. I'm not a technology person, but the app made it all super clear. It's broken up into four pages: experience, explore, videos, and vibes.



The video page is where you want to go first. At the bottom, there's a Vibes Tutorial video series that tells you everything you need to know directly from the creators. From what each of the vibrators do to how to connect the vibrators to the app to how to clean your vibrator after use, the step-by-step videos are clear, concise, and informative (plus Ashley and Rayna are hysterically funny in their delivery). With just a few presses of a button (and making sure the phone's Bluetooth was turned on), my Rayna was connected to the app, ready to be controlled by a single hand (because your other hand is going to be busy).



With everything set up (Rayna situated between my legs), I had no more excuses. It was time to get into some porn. Like everything else about my Vibes Only time, figuring out what to listen to was also remarkably less intimidating than I'd built it up to be. The "experience" page is filled with a wide library of audio erotica, ranging from a light-and-flirty flight delay fling to a filthy, dirty-talking BDSM experience — all told in the second person, so you are literally the star.