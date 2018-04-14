8 Spring Staples That'll Clock As Much Overtime As You Do

Don't get me wrong, I love (love love) shopping. But when it comes to doling out my hard-earned cash on new threads, I've learned that being selective — as in, spending on pieces that'll serve me in multiple facets of my life — is key. I mean, is there any bigger buzzkill than dropping a paycheck on sterile office clothes? Or splurging on an über-trendy top to find it isn't wearable beyond the occasional night out? Because I've made both mistakes (my wardrobe as my witness) this season, I'm on a mission to strictly shop pieces that'll put in as much overtime as I do. Hence: These fresh new picks from Macy's.
From a button-down shirtdress that reads all business at first glance (but makes the perfect casual vacation look with a few styling tweaks) to paperbag-waist jeans that'll score equal praise in and out of the office, think of these versatile pieces as the middle ground between fun and practical. Fear not: Based on how much you're about to wear 'em, these staples will pay for themselves in no time.