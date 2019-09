Vera Wang Just Designed Jewelry Meant For Your Post-Wedding Day, Too

To change careers in an industry that doesn't really save a seat for anyone takes courage. But to do so, and become a global success, takes a little bit of crazy — that's how designer Vera Wang put it when her legendary career from Vogue editor to fashion designer was celebrated at the launch of her collection for Zales in New York on Wednesday night. Wang designed a wedding collection for the mega retailer that's not only a breath of fresh air for bridal jewelry, but intended to be worn post-wedding day, too — only not in the way you think.The 161-piece offering makes shopping for the jewelry that's supposed to represent the first day of the rest of your life seem more like a one-stop shop than like searching for a needle in a haystack (in this case, that needle is a diamond ring that won't break the bank). The prices range from $164 to $10K and can be worn for any occasion. That's right, even picking up the kids from school or a day of jury duty calls for Wang's sparkly touch."Jewelry has gone to a whole new place," she says. "And I think to be able to reach more attainable price points is something great for everybody. I think that’s the great part — it’s not just for the engagement, it’s not just for the wedding, or the anniversary, or friendship ring — you just build. It’s quantity after quality."It was her time at Vogue as the glossy's senior fashion editor during the late '70s and '80s that taught her how to style pretty much anything. But her wisdom doesn't stop there: Wang believes that accessories should be collected at the same rate as any other iconic part of one's wardrobe. Because who says sneakerheads can't be die-hard jewelry hoarders, too?For the selection, Wang was inspired by the saying, "Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue." According to her, if a sapphire was good enough for Princess Diana , it's good enough for anyone. The mixed-metal, sapphire, and diamond-decorated offering includes wedding bands for men , as well.