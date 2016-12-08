Vera Wang Just Designed Jewelry Meant For Your Post-Wedding Day, Too

"What I think is really great right now is that we’re starting to move into fashion jewelry. And I think the great thing is, while I’d wear my wedding jewelry for every day, I’d wear my fashion jewelry for a wedding. I’m one of those people that mixes everything up," Wang explains. "There’s room to interpret. The earrings don’t have to match, you can put the rings on whatever fingers you want, you can mix metals…I think there should be the same freedom in jewelry acquisition and style that there is in every other part of fashion. It’s the beginning of being able to see jewelry as not so serious. And not only as an investment for weddings or engagements, but for all the time."



But any moment with a legendary fashion designer shan't be spent talking about just clothes, of course. As we dove more into her career, Wang reflected upon the education (as she refers to it) she earned from her time working in publishing.



"I think my career has been an adventure. The things I’ve encountered, who I’ve met, who I’ve dressed, and where I ended up is just insane. I used to work in the studio and that’s what I did. I worked in the studio four days a week shooting pictures with photographers like Herb Ritts, Irving Penn, Arthur Elgort, and the fact that I’ve ended up dressing celebrities like Sofia Vergara and Emma Watson is just weird," she admits.



The American designer has dressed Michelle Obama twice. So if that's the recipe for your own billion-dollar brand and a side-project as stunning as her Zales feat, Wang is living proof that weird isn't just a way of life — it sells.