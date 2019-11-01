Venus In Sagittarius Makes Us Wild At Heart

Today, Venus enters Sagittarius, the sign of the Archer (cue the Taylor Swift song). In astrology, Venus rules love, beauty, and prosperity, while Sagittarius is known for impulsivity, a love of adventure, and optimism. Sagittarius is the traveler of the zodiac — the one who buys plane tickets to Paris on a whim.
Until November 25, when Venus enters practical Capricorn, we’ll see Sagittarius's influence in our love lives and finances. “Venus in Sagittarius usually makes us all wild at heart,” astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29.
During this time, you might start a new relationship or turn a friend into a friend with benefits — it is cuffing season, after all. “We often run towards relationships and situationships that give us freedom and autonomy (adventurous kindred spirits uniting),” Stardust says. We might also experience an internal shift, “the beginning of a new dream or philosophy around love.”
Romances during Venus in Sagittarius tend to be of the “here for a good time, not for a long time” variety. “Sagittarius is a mutable (changeable) sign. When Venus is in Sag, it’s more of a ‘love the one you’re with’ kind of vibe,” Stardust explains.
While Venus is in Sagittarius, you’ll want to take chances — but be thoughtful about what you might lose. “We want to take big risks when it comes to our love lives and gamble with our money,” Stardust says. “But don’t make big bets with your money, as the house may win rendering us penniless.”
The alignment of Jupiter and Neptune with Venus during this transit “will create ambivalence and confusion when it comes to matters of the heart and money,” Stardust says. “Be aware of get rich quick schemes and dishonesty. We may tell ourselves lies, or conversely, believe others’ lies.”
So embrace your wild side, but be careful about it. “This time around, it’s not a good time to gamble or go off the beaten path,” Stardust says. “Adventures will cause chaos and emotions will flair up.”
