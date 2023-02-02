These Valentine’s Day Flowers Will Last Longer Than Some Relationships

There are two things we know to be very true when it comes to fresh-cut flowers: One is that they can be very expensive (we can help with that), and two is that they last for about a week before shriveling up and dying. Not the most romantic Valentine's Day metaphor, is it? Here to the rescue — and in devastatingly chic fashion — is Venus et Fleur.
Even if you've never heard of Venus et Fleur, we're willing to bet you've seen the ample boxes of the brand's iconic (and often-imitated) Eternity Flowers. As the name suggests, these blooms look and smell just like fresh-picked roses because they are — only they've been picked at full bloom and treated with a non-allergenic wax to dehydrate and preserve the rose. With proper care (not watering them and keeping them at room temperature), they can last for up to a year. Science!
Unsurprisingly, the extended life span does come at a cost: Arrangements start at $44 for a single rose, with the most extravagant ones nearing $500. However, you won't need to pony up a month's rent on florals alone this Valentine's Day (unless you want to, then go off!). Venus et Fleur's Valentine's exclusives have something for every budget. And remember, as with anything gifting, it's the thought that counts. (But a nice bottle of Pinot Noir doesn't hurt, either.) Ahead, keep scrolling for the arrangements we're lusting for this love month.
