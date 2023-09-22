Celebrate Fall With Up To 40% Off Velvet Co.’s Weird & Wonderful Sex Toys

Ready to ~fall~ in love with some new discounted sex toys? Sexual wellness retailer Velvet Co. has you covered. The brand's Fall In Love With Yourself sale is here, and you won't believe how much it's slashing the prices of top-notch sex toys to help you bulk up your collection before the long, cold winter ahead. You heard it here first: All of Velvet Co.'s incredible sex toy lines are up to 40% off from Friday, September 22, through Saturday, September 30, to celebrate the official start of fall. No code needed.
From L'Acier's stainless steel dildos to Thruster's accessible thrusting vibrators to Voila's cute and kitschy clitoral stimulators, there's something for everyone to fall in love with (at a totally reasonable price). The entire sex toy collection is also available for perusing on Velvet's Amazon storefront (discounts included) if you're in need of something with Prime shipping. With so many sex toys avail, it can be hard to decide which one is best for you — and that's where we come in. We've browsed reviews and even reviewed some of the toys ourselves to help you determine which sex toy deal is right for you. And don't wait too long to decide. We've already seen some of our faves fly off the shelves. Ahead, browse all the incredible sales at Velvet Co. this week as well as our featured faves you won't want to miss out on.
From L'Acier's stainless steel dildos to Thruster's accessible thrusting vibrators to Voila's cute and kitschy clitoral stimulators, there's something for everyone to fall in love with (at a totally reasonable price). The entire sex toy collection is also available for perusing on Velvet's Amazon storefront (discounts included) if you're in need of something with Prime shipping. With so many sex toys avail, it can be hard to decide which one is best for you — and that's where we come in. We've browsed reviews and even reviewed some of the toys ourselves to help you determine which sex toy deal is right for you. And don't wait too long to decide. We've already seen some of our faves fly off the shelves. Ahead, browse all the incredible sales at Velvet Co. this week as well as our featured faves you won't want to miss out on.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
If you have yet to experience the joy of stainless steel sex toys, we can attest they're something else. We recently reviewed L'Acier's Capo, a vibrating dildo that goes above and beyond what we thought a sex toy could do. Not only does it put pressure on all the right spots, but it makes us feel like a wanton heroine in a romance novel. If that's your vibe (or if you're just a size queen), don't sleep on this 40% discount.
The sex toys from Thruster do exactly what they promise: thrust (and they do it well). This award-winning, build-your-own, self-thrusting vibrator provides the power of a full-size sex machine in the palm of your hand. It's also customizable with multiple options for color, head size, and handle. Because this incredible piece of tech is so high-priced, its 25% discount is significant.
Shop This
If realistic sex toys aren't your thing, may we point you toward the cutest line of kitschy vibrators we've ever seen? Voila's wide range of adorable-shaped clitoral stimulators offers a fun way to enjoy some self-love time. Oh, and did we mention they're totally affordable? At full price, these vibes start under $50, so on sale, they're real steals.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.