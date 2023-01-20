10 Heart-Shaped Items You’ll Love Way Beyond Valentine’s Day

Does a part of your brain go absolutely feral when you see pastel pink and heart-shaped items in the Valentine's Day section? I'm guessing the answer is a yes (because you clicked on this story), and you're not alone. There's a reason this viral tweet resonated with so many people. And just as New Year's Eve is to all things glitter, so is V-Day to everything heart-shaped. From the classic heart-shaped sunglasses and handbags to silly little cute straws and sponges, now is the time of year to stock up — though we fully endorse sporting heart-themed things year-round. No matter your budget — $13 all the way to $400 — rest assured your home and person can be completely decked out with all things hearts. Keep reading to see our favorite 10 heart-shaped and Valentine's Day aesthetic items you can add to cart right now —whether you choose to gift it to your partner or keep it to yourself is totally up to you.
Have you seen rollerskaters cuter than these heart-patterned ones? Impala literally just came out with this super-cute look just in time for Valentine's Day season.
Romanticize sipping your drink — from iced coffee to plain water — with these super cute (and aesthetically pleasing) heart-shaped straws.
Our list simply wouldn't be complete without Le Creuset's seasonal Valentine's Day offerings. Trust us, this pastel pink heart-shaped dutch oven is exactly what your kitchen's missing.
Speaking of romanticizing everyday moments, wouldn't washing dishes become less of a boring chore if you did them with these?! The pack of six will keep your nightly routine feeling dreamy all year, or you can split them up and gift them to friends and loved ones.
As fans of the black heart emoji know, you can love love and still be goth. Plus, this sweet black bag pairs with everything in your closet year-round, and the gold detailing adds an eye-catching detail with just a hint of edge.
A little bit of sweet, with a little bit of rock — these black oxfords with super cute pink heart details are our newest obsession.
A classic for the seasoned heart-shaped enthusiasts, Kaja's stamp blush leaves behind a heart on your rosy cheeks which can be left as is or blended away.
We would never dare speak of our favorite heart-shaped items without including at least one pair of sunglasses. They're everywhere this time of year, but we vote that they should be an evergreen accessory.
Power Puff Girls might have popularized the adorable multi-heart look, but you don't need to be a super-powered little girl to have this backdrop in your own home.
Calling all cottage core lovers. Whether you're taking yourself to a romantic picnic or planning a showstopping date, nothing says luxury more than a heart-shaped picnic basket with everything you need inside.
