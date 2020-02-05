Sure, Valentine's Day cards are nice, but a Valentine's Day care package is nicest. Whether you're sending off a box to your cousin at college, your BFF in another state, or your long-distance love interest, there's no one on the planet who won't appreciate a personalized mix of candy and cute goodies. You can always raid the aisles at CVS (no shame in that game!), but if you're looking for something a little more bespoke, we've got you covered.
From designer sweets to to heart-shaped, well, everything, these gifts will make pretty much anyone smile, whether sent alone or as part of a bigger package. And let us remind you that there's absolutely nothing wrong with buying an extra (or two) to keep for yourself. Hey, it's called self-care for a reason.
