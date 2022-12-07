Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I grew up with very mixed messages about money. My parents grew up in completely different financial brackets. My mom grew up one of five children in a very poor family. She instilled in me that saving money was the most important thing in the world, but didn't teach me how. She made it clear, even when we were young children, that asking for spending money or using money on anything that wasn't 100% necessary was never okay. My father, on the other hand, grew up not needing to worry about money. He felt that worrying about money was silly. This dissonance in my parent's view about money ultimately ended their marriage. Regardless of their beliefs, neither of my parents taught me how to manage money in any way. Any skills (or lack thereof) that I have now are self-taught.