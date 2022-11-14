Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Yes, when I graduated from college, my parents gave me $12,000 — it was money they received when I was born and at my birthdays that they put into bonds and let interest work its magic. I was absolutely blown away and incredibly grateful when I received it as I had no idea it existed. I used it to supplement my income while I traveled and lived abroad for close to four years after graduating. The personal finance geek in me kind of wishes I had invested it, but I also wouldn't trade my experiences abroad for anything. I also expect to receive some sort of small inheritance when my parents pass away, as they both have done very well for themselves later in their careers. However, I don't know how much we will be receiving (and hope it's many, many, many years down the road before I have to think about it), so I don't factor that into my lifestyle or budget now.