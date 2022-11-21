3:42 p.m. — The mechanic persuades me to buy two air filters to replace my dirty ones in addition to my oil change and I hope that it is actually needed. $106.59



6:38 p.m. — The only thing I have in my fridge for dinner are the salvaged (but very dry) chicken breasts from my disgusting dinner last night. I'm determined to find a way to use them. I chop them up and add them to gluten-free spaghetti. It turns out pretty okay!



8:40 p.m. — I'm watching the Vampire Diaries and someone dies in the show. This makes me instantly think about B., and all of a sudden I'm having an actual anxiety attack about B. dying two hours away from me and us never getting to move in together. I have severe anxiety and am still trying to work through it in therapy. I know it's ridiculous, but I can't stop it. I call B. hyperventilating and he's able to calm me down. He is so sweet about it and it helps a little.



10:56 p.m. — I'm still not feeling well as I'm getting ready for bed. My body feels like it's literally on the edge of a cliff. I pop one of the klonopin my psychiatrist prescribed me before going to sleep.



Daily Total: $106.59