In 2006, she opened Urban Skin Solutions , Roff's medical spa, which provides skin and body services ( including vagina fillers ) to a large clientele, including mostly Black women. Four or five years into the business, she decided to start creating her own products, despite the fact that she isn't a cosmetic chemist or a dermatologist. That's when Urban Skin Rx was born. The line's main focus? Addressing hyperpigmentation. "It's the primary concern of darker skin tones, but it affects all skin tones, too," Roff says. "I've seen 30,000 clients over the last 14 years, and over that course of time, I've taken in their main concerns and hyperpigmentation is one of them. The ingredients that are in my products address uneven skin tones for everyone."