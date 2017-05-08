But in all seriousness, my skin really has evened out in just a few months, and these days I don't even have to wear my usual tinted moisturizer or foundation — just a touch of concealer over some lingering blemishes. I'm not saying that these two products are a cure-all; I still struggle with dark spots from ingrown hairs on my face, as well as the occasional hormonal breakouts on my cheeks and chin. But for the most part, I'm really into the skin I'm in these days.