Stop the presses, etc. etc.: Urban Outfitters is extending its 50% off MLK weekend flash sale for one day only (today!!) — and to sweeten the already saccharine deal, your go-to haven for all things current has added a ton of new styles across beauty, fashion, and home to the sale section. And yep, all of it is eligible for the half-off discount upon adding it to cart.
In other words, if you didn't shop your heart out over the long weekend, then this is your last chance to snag some cute apartment décor, ridiculously cozy sweaters, or a new candle on the cheap. Ready to get going? Make like a bandit with the R29 shopping team's serious sale finds — some of which we've already snagged for ourselves. Without any further ado, here's our edit of the best sale steals that won't stay in stock for long. And if you simply can't wait, you can go ahead and shop here — seeya on the other side!
