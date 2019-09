Proof That Urban Decay's Highlighters Flatter Everybody

But chalky, glitter highlighters can sometimes have the opposite effect — bringing attention to fine lines and making skin look patchy and dull. That's why we were so excited to get our hands on Urban Decay's Naked Skin Highlighting Fluid, a range of subtle illuminators with barely-there shimmer for a believable glow. Even better, the new formula has vitamin C and vitamin E to help your skin look naturally brighter and smoother every time you use them.