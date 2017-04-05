Proof That Urban Decay's Highlighters Flatter Everybody

As much as we wish we had Alicia Keys' flawless skin, most of us just don't have the time or money for regular derm visits and weekly at-home facials. The next best thing? Highlighters that fake the illusion of a glowing face — microdermabrasion not required.
But chalky, glitter highlighters can sometimes have the opposite effect — bringing attention to fine lines and making skin look patchy and dull. That's why we were so excited to get our hands on Urban Decay's Naked Skin Highlighting Fluid, a range of subtle illuminators with barely-there shimmer for a believable glow. Even better, the new formula has vitamin C and vitamin E to help your skin look naturally brighter and smoother every time you use them.
We swatched all five shades of this highlighting fluid on light and dark skin to help us narrow down our best match. Luminous is a pearlescent white perfect for the fairest of fair, whereas Fireball is a dark copper that makes dark skin gleam. Sin, Aura, and Skywalk are great for light to medium tones, depending on whether you have warm or cool undertones.
Ahead, check out our swatches of each shade, then click through to find the best one for you.