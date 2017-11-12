My Apartment Costs $4,800 A Month — & Here's What It Looks Like

In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial city dwellers. Today, Refinery29 staffer Ally Hickson invites us into her $4800 three-bedroom apartment on the Upper West Side, which she shares with two roommates.
Sometimes, it seems like everyone in Manhattan is either moving to Los Angeles — or Brooklyn. But some Manhattanites might just be here for life. "I live in the best part of NYC which is the Upper West Side," says R29 staffer Ally Hickson. "I don’t care what anyone else says. Oftentimes people say it’s Brooklyn, but they’re wrong."
So what's so special about the neighborhood? For Ally, it's a prime spot to watch movies — and do plenty of celeb-spotting. "The building across from me has a lot of celebrities. I've seen Liam Neeson and Howard Stern. Plus, the theater around the corner is where a lot of movie premieres happen," she says. "I've watched Emma Watson walk the red carpet. I've seen George Clooney and Sandra Bullock. One week, the Paul Blart: Mall Cop sequel came out and they blocked off our entire street to let people ride on Segways."
The prime location does come with a steep price tag of $4,800. Split between three roommates, however, and this apartment situation starts to seem pretty sweet — especially considering it's only a block away from Central Park.