My One-Bedroom Costs $2,600 A Month — & Here's What It Looks Like

In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial city dwellers. Today, Refinery29 staffer Diana Cenat invites us into her one-bedroom apartment in Prospect Heights, which she shares with her husband for $2600 a month.
Born and raised in New York City, Cenat lived at home until she was 28. "I’m Haitian so a lot of times you live at home until you’re married," Cenat says. "It’s a cultural thing. So I lived at home up until I was 28 or so, and then I moved into my first apartment."
Since then, she's jumped around to multiple apartments — all in Brooklyn — before settling down in this utilitarian one-bedroom.