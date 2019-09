My Studio Costs $1,800 A Month — & Here's What It Looks Like

"I lived in a disgusting apartment my junior year of college. I went to Manhattan College up in the Bronx, and I lived in this rundown, nasty apartment. We had mice, cockroaches. It was the worst of New York City real estate, and I got it out of the way very early. At the time, I was only paying $500 a month in rent because it was a three-bedroom apartment that I was sharing with four other girls. One girl had her own bedroom, and then the remaining two bedrooms had two girls in them. So there were five of us, sharing one and a half bathrooms. It was disgusting.""No, it was my last roommate. She got us evicted because she didn't pay two months of our rent. I had given her my check and I said, here, you send in the rent this month, and the checks never got to the landlord. So she got us illegally evicted, I might add — they just changed the locks on us one day."After that I was like, I don't want to rely on anyone else. I'll tell people that the only person I'll live with is a guy, a romantic partner. I will not live with another girl. I just know what I like, and I feel like the only person I'm willing to be flexible with is someone who I'm going to spend the rest of my life with, or someone who I love, and who gives me good sex. That's someone I'm willing to be flexible with.""Exactly. And I feel like it's a situation where you are more able to communicate your needs, whereas friendships can get tricky sometimes."Pugg Wall Clock, $12.99, available at Ikea