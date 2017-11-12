My Flat Costs £3,600 A Month — & Here's What It Looks Like

Sometimes, it seems like everyone in Manhattan is either moving to Los Angeles — or Brooklyn. But some Manhattanites might just be here for life. "I live in the best part of NYC which is the Upper West Side," says R29 staffer Ally Hickson. "I don’t care what anyone else says. Often people say it’s Brooklyn, but they’re wrong."
So what's so special about the neighbourhood? For Ally, it's a prime spot to watch films — and do plenty of celeb-spotting. "The building across from me has a lot of celebrities. I've seen Liam Neeson and Howard Stern. Plus, the cinema around the corner is where a lot of film premieres happen," she says. "I've watched Emma Watson walk the red carpet. I've seen George Clooney and Sandra Bullock. One week, the Paul Blart: Mall Cop sequel came out and they blocked off our entire street to let people ride on Segways."
The prime location does come with a steep price tag of £3,600. Split between three roommates, however, and this apartment situation starts to seem pretty sweet — especially considering it's only a block away from Central Park.