My Flat Costs £3,600 A Month — & Here's What It Looks Like

So what's so special about the neighbourhood? For Ally, it's a prime spot to watch films — and do plenty of celeb-spotting. "The building across from me has a lot of celebrities. I've seen Liam Neeson and Howard Stern. Plus, the cinema around the corner is where a lot of film premieres happen," she says. "I've watched Emma Watson walk the red carpet. I've seen George Clooney and Sandra Bullock. One week, the Paul Blart: Mall Cop sequel came out and they blocked off our entire street to let people ride on Segways."