Frustrated with the beauty industry's lack of inclusion, UOMA Beauty founder Sharon Chuter sought to celebrate differences while avoiding the wide-shade-range-as-diversity strategy. The result? Makeup with a level of personalization rarely seen elsewhere: While anyone can find their color match, UOMA Beauty goes even deeper by also considering skin types. The brand's Say What?! foundation, for example, comes in 51 shades and six unique formulations to address specific needs, such as dullness and hyperpigmentation in its Black Pearl range for dark-brown skin, and sensitivity and redness in its lightest shades.