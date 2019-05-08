What does a radically inclusive beauty brand look like in 2019? For UOMA Beauty — pronounced "oh-ma," meaning "beautiful" in Igbo, a native language of southeastern Nigeria — it's makeup that allows you to be your truest, ultimate self. Having just launched exclusively at Ulta Beauty, the line is inspired by the culture of Africa, with vivid, bold options for everyone.
Frustrated with the beauty industry's lack of inclusion, UOMA Beauty founder Sharon Chuter sought to celebrate differences while avoiding the wide-shade-range-as-diversity strategy. The result? Makeup with a level of personalization rarely seen elsewhere: While anyone can find their color match, UOMA Beauty goes even deeper by also considering skin types. The brand's Say What?! foundation, for example, comes in 51 shades and six unique formulations to address specific needs, such as dullness and hyperpigmentation in its Black Pearl range for dark-brown skin, and sensitivity and redness in its lightest shades.
This thoughtfulness extends to the entire line, which includes shimmery lipsticks and highly pigmented eyeshadow palettes, so click through for a few of our top picks.