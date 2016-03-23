5 Creative Ways To Wear A Swimsuit

These days, swimsuits are good for so much more than swimming — they've gone from a technical item exclusively reserved for water activities to a full-fledged piece of fashion that doubles as a top or bodysuit. So, when shopping for a new bathing suit for summer, it's important to keep that outfit potential in mind.
To really get your money's worth out of a one-piece, look for options that offer statement details (like an exposed zipper), standout fabrics or prints, or unique silhouettes. As for the styling, the possibilities are just about endless — and aren't just limited to warm-weather situations. In fact, with the right outfit, you can start wearing your swimsuits today. The four outfits ahead will show you how, and offer some pieces to shop if you're so inspired.
To really get your money's worth out of a one-piece, look for options that offer statement details (like an exposed zipper), standout fabrics or prints, or unique silhouettes. As for the styling, the possibilities are just about endless — and aren't just limited to warm-weather situations. In fact, with the right outfit, you can start wearing your swimsuits today. The four outfits ahead will show you how, and offer some pieces to shop if you're so inspired.