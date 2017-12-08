21 Tiny Gifts That Leave A Big Impression

It's a lesson we've heard from the get-go: Bigger doesn't always mean best. During the holidays, it's easier than ever to get wrapped up in the idea of a big, splashy gift, from the measurements of the diamond on a ring to nabbing the bulkiest toy in the shop, we want to impress our giftee. While it's human nature to gravitate towards the largest present under the tree, sometimes it's the smallest gifts that pack the most meaningful punch.
There's no better time of the year to readdress what your loved ones truly appreciate. A true friend hones in what you genuinely love regardless of what size the box it comes in is. This year, don't be afraid to think small with a pair of gloves or a custom miniature painted portrait of their pet. Ahead are 20+ gift ideas that count just as much as the thought of giving itself, all while fitting into the tiniest gift bag you can find.