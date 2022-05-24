Story from Fashion

Our Fave Pieces From The Uniqlo x Marni Collab

Ebony-Renee Baker
Photo Courtesy of Uniqlo x Marni.
Uniqlo seems to have mastered the designer collaboration, from ongoing partnerships with the likes of JW Anderson, which has been offering up seasonal drops for the past few years, and womenswear brand Mame Kurogouchi which serves up a slew of earth-toned basics. With the high street brand consistently dropping sell-out collabs, we can pretty much always expect them to be cooking up something that's sure to impress.
Their latest collab, which drops on Thursday, is an aesthetically-pleasing plethora of printed co-ords and bright separates from Italian fashion house Marni. As the first ever partnership between the two brands, anticipation has been mounting for months to see what they're planning to bring to our local high streets. Now that the full drop is here, we're loving what they've brought.
Advertisement
Photo Courtesy of Uniqlo x Marni.
Shop This
Uniqlo x Marni
Marni Balloon Shape Checked Skirt
$69.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo x Marni
Marni Striped Short Sleeved Dress
$39.90
Uniqlo
Scroll on below to check out the gorgeous campaign images, as well as a round-up of our favorite pieces from the drop. Be quick though, because they're likely to sell out.
Uniqlo x Marni
Marni Balloon Shape Checked Skirt
$69.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo x Marni
Marni Pleated Sleeveless Blouse
$39.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo x Marni
Marni Pleated Sleeveless Blouse
$39.90
Uniqlo
Balloon skirts are the moment here. Available in three colors: red and white gingham, solid navy blue, and black and white gingham, we're loving this voluminous take on a midi skirt. The only question left is: wear as a co-ord or mix and match?
Uniqlo x Marni
Marni Drape Relaxed Wide-straight Pants
$49.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo x Marni
Marni Oversized Long Sleeved Shirt
$49.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo x Marni
Marni Blocktech Printed Oversized Half Coat
$179.90
Uniqlo
Even though this is a summer drop, there's a sweet amount of layers – great for changing temps and indoor-to-outdoor wear. We're big fans of this oversized floral coat, which is fitted with Uniqlo's water-repellent BLOCKTECH fabric as well as these sunny separates for fans of monochromatic dressing.
Photo Courtesy of Uniqlo x Marni.
With trending styles like bodycon dresses, low-rise bottoms and risque cutouts having their moment this season, the boxy, relaxed shapes in this collection are a nice breath of fresh air. From this print-clashing pleated dress to the oversized checked men's shorts, this is your reminder to shop the menswear section as often as you do womenswear.
Uniqlo x Marni
Marni Graphic Oversized Boxy Short Sleeved...
$29.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo x Marni
Marni Wide Fit Patterned Boxy Shorts
$39.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo x Marni
Marni Open Collar Short Sleeved Pleated Dress
$79.90
Uniqlo
The Uniqlo x Marni collection is available to shop on Thursday, May 26, on Uniqlo.com.

More from Fashion

R29 Original Series

Advertisement