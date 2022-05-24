Uniqlo seems to have mastered the designer collaboration, from ongoing partnerships with the likes of JW Anderson, which has been offering up seasonal drops for the past few years, and womenswear brand Mame Kurogouchi which serves up a slew of earth-toned basics. With the high street brand consistently dropping sell-out collabs, we can pretty much always expect them to be cooking up something that's sure to impress.
Their latest collab, which drops on Thursday, is an aesthetically-pleasing plethora of printed co-ords and bright separates from Italian fashion house Marni. As the first ever partnership between the two brands, anticipation has been mounting for months to see what they're planning to bring to our local high streets. Now that the full drop is here, we're loving what they've brought.
Scroll on below to check out the gorgeous campaign images, as well as a round-up of our favorite pieces from the drop. Be quick though, because they're likely to sell out.
Balloon skirts are the moment here. Available in three colors: red and white gingham, solid navy blue, and black and white gingham, we're loving this voluminous take on a midi skirt. The only question left is: wear as a co-ord or mix and match?
Even though this is a summer drop, there's a sweet amount of layers – great for changing temps and indoor-to-outdoor wear. We're big fans of this oversized floral coat, which is fitted with Uniqlo's water-repellent BLOCKTECH fabric as well as these sunny separates for fans of monochromatic dressing.
With trending styles like bodycon dresses, low-rise bottoms and risque cutouts having their moment this season, the boxy, relaxed shapes in this collection are a nice breath of fresh air. From this print-clashing pleated dress to the oversized checked men's shorts, this is your reminder to shop the menswear section as often as you do womenswear.