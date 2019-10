Marni Treats Fashion Like A Make-Believe Drug

In Act 1, Risso presented his spring 2020 menswear collection , a conscious approach to engage in a deeper conversation on ethical values and sustainable fashion practices: “We are here today to confirm our position in the world and to move towards action,” Risso told Vogue in June . “Let’s be vocal about our beliefs.” There was a wedding between between Truman Capote and Ernesto Che Guevara, officiated by by MCMagma, a shamanic non-entity which is the spirit of transformation. You need to know this for context because Act 2 is a wild ride.