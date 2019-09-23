Marni Treats Fashion Like A Make-Believe Drug

The collection came to life with a “frenzy of brushstroke prints that wraps everything like a jungle that swallows bodies and silhouettes, transforming clothes into cocoons” through everyday items like the parka, the denim jacket, the sweater, the skirt and the shirt which were blown up to pure design objects. “Shapes are curved, enveloping, organic; or they are cut, distorted and then assembled. Always moulded.”