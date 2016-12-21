5 Unexpected New Year's Outfits That Totally Skip The Sequins

Raise your hand if you're sick of wearing glitter on New Year's Eve. Not to get all Scrooge on the holiday, but besides it being the time of year when expectations are the highest, and disappointment even higher, it also has a strict party code, dress code, and romance code that's frankly so last year (and the year before that, and the year before that, and...well, you get the picture). And when the only thing worse than being preoccupied by figuring out where you'll be at midnight is finding the perfect sparkly, metallic, over-the-top look, well it seems like it might just be time to switch things up — and the easiest way to kick that off is with your look.



Why wear a dress when you can wear pants? Why wear high heels when you can wear sneakers? Why wear something skin-tight and bodycon when you can wear something shiny and vinyl? Exactly. It's time to take the New Year's style "rules" you currently abide by (because, let's be honest, we all have 'em) and leave them on December 31. Next year should be about embracing your personal aesthetic. Here are five outfits that'll work for however you choose to celebrate.

