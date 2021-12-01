5 Unconventional Holiday Outfit Ideas You’ve Never Thought Of Trying

If you were to search “festive attire,” you’re all but guaranteed to be served with an onslaught of retina-searing looks: dresses festooned with glitter, sequins, or some other type of light-refracting, tinsel-like material, all styled with equally sparkly accoutrements. The consensus is this: When it comes to the holidays, any form of sartorial restraint is out, and all-out maximalism is in.
And after two years of hitting pause on joyful get-togethers or general merriment, it’s in our every right to make this season our time to shine — figuratively speaking, that is. Because when everyone has the exact same thought, what was a glittery, special-occasion outfit all of a sudden feels rather...lackluster. To defy expectations and flip the definition of “holiday dressing” on its head, we partnered with Lucky Brand to bring you five unconventional holiday looks (with nary a single sequin in sight) that spotlights teddy coats, enveloping coatigans (a clever portmanteau of coat and cardigan), and cute cardigan sets. Click through to take a look.