5 Unconventional Holiday Outfit Ideas You’ve Never Thought Of Trying

If you were to search “festive attire,” you’re all but guaranteed to be served with an onslaught of retina-searing looks: dresses festooned with glitter, sequins, or some other type of light-refracting, tinsel-like material, all styled with equally sparkly accoutrements. The consensus is this: When it comes to the holidays, any form of sartorial restraint is out, and all-out maximalism is in.