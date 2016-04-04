Year after year, as spring rolls around, you're bombarded with visions of fringe, daisy prints, and tie-dye galore. Yep, it's "festival style" season. And while there's nothing necessarily wrong with flower crowns and all crochet, all the time, if you're heading to Coachella, Bonnaroo, or any of the other major music happenings this spring, why wear exactly what's expected?
Forget denim "diaper shorts" and tutus: It's time to take the notion of festival wear up a notch. Since we've never been ones to play by the rules, we're rounding up clothing and accessories that are guaranteed to stand out among everyone else's boho-overload. The unexpected picks ahead (you won't find any neon or glitter here) are all you need to take the circuit by storm.
