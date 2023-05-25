We Found The Travel T-Shirt Of Your Dreams — & It’s 15% Off

Super Sale Alert: Get 15% off sitewide at Unbound Merino with our promo code R29SCORE, now through May 30.
Have you ever heard of a shirt that's anti-odor, wrinkle-free, softer than cotton, and lightweight? Well, now you have! Made from merino wool, the signature fabric for Unbound Merino's shirts (and dresses and pants and more) is all of this as well as sustainable. This packing-friendly material can be found in everything the brand offers, from its top-rated T-shirts to its bestselling leggings — and R29 readers get the chance to try them out first-hand with an exclusive discount. Today through May 30, use the promo code R29SCORE to get 15% off sitewide at Unbound Merino. Keep on reading to see some of our top picks from this supersale.
Made from merino, the brand's signature fabric, this shirt's wool fibers lock odor molecules within and only release them on washing — which means less washing and more wearing. That makes this V-neck T-shirt the ultimate travel top.
This tank is guaranteed to keep you ultra-comfortable, no matter how hot and humid it gets. Lightweight and breezy, it's made from the same merino wool fabric.
Do you enjoy wearing leggings but prefer not to overheat? The Merino Leggings are moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating, making them the perfect choice.
Everything we love from the Merino Wool V-Neck T-Shirt, but this time in a crew-neck style — same 100% merino wool fabric, same versatile top that's airport-perfect.
