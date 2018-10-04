Ulta Beauty Is Having A Sale On Eyeshadow Palettes That You Can't Miss

From the red carpets of awards season to the runways of Fashion Month, the last few weeks have given us brand-new ideas on how to wear eyeshadow. We've seen our favorite celebs wearing bright colors like orange and green in ways we never imagined. Even the smoky eye has new appeal, thanks to reimagined shapes and colors (bye, bye boring black).
But in order to experiment with all these new looks, you'll need to have the right products, meaning it's time to re-up on your eyeshadow palette collection. The only setback? Most must-have palettes cost more than a week's worth of groceries. So, we like to scope out the best deals whenever they come around.
And right now Ulta Beauty is having a sale with up to 50% off on eyeshadow palettes from some of your favorite brands, including Tarte, Too Faced, and Flesh. There's even multifunctional palettes with powders for more than just the eyes. From matte neutrals to shimmery purples, this sale has got you covered. Click through to get your shadow on.
Flesh just released a holiday collection that includes a sparkly remix of this more neutral palette. But if you're not gearing up for the festivities just yet and want a palette that can serve you looks for work and happy hour, this one is for you.
If you're one to bring out your eyeshadow palette for nights out only, then this is the perfect range of colors. From bold purples to all types of shimmer, you're covered for both an evening out dancing or a date night.
There's just something so great about multifunctional products. Maybe it's the fact that they create more room in your makeup bag? Or maybe it's because they're easier to carry around? Whatever it is, the more a palette has to offer, the better. This eye and cheek palette has highlighter, bronzer, and six eyeshadows in shimmery and matte finishes.
Consider this the bite-sized cousin to Too Faced's best-selling Chocolate Bar palette. It also smells like candy and has a similar shade range (just all in matte finishes), packed into an easy-to-carry case.
If you're more of a peanut butter fan, Too Faced's Peanut Butter & Honey palette, which features all the bronze and pink eyeshadows you need, is also on sale.
This palette has romantic pinks and purples mixed with essential neutral shades, so you have everything you need to create the perfect smoky eye. And based off the reviews, its smooth formula will have you blending like a pro.
PÜR released this limited-edition collector's kit for its 16th anniversary. It has 16 eyeshadows, mascara, false eyelashes, blush, bronzer, highlighter, and a lip gloss — all under $30. Now, that's a deal.
Technically this iconic product has been on sale since Urban Decay announced it will discontinue its original palette in August, but this is your friendly reminder to restock before it's gone for good.
