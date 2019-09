The "XL" in question doesn't mean "extra large" but is, rather, a reference to the longer length: A twin XL bed is typically five inches longer than your average twin bed, which measures at 75 inches long. No one knows exactly when this dorm-specific bed size became a thing, but it might have something to do with the burgeoning popularity of college sports. Elongated mattresses are used to accommodate student athletes' tall physiques , and since these institutions tend to buy in bulk , the size became the campus standard in order to fit everyone's needs.