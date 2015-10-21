1 Turtleneck Sweater, 5 New Ways

Alyssa Coscarelli
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
If you're not already on Team Turtleneck, it's time to convert. Maybe you only think of turtlenecks as something you were forced to wear (by extreme weather conditions or for awkward holiday-card photo opps). But, we're here to convince you otherwise: Try a turtleneck sweater as your go-to staple for the coming months, and you’re going to like it.

The key to making a turtleneck sweater feel more like a fashion piece than a boring basic is finding one with a fun twist, like the sparkly one ahead, or styling it with trend pieces that really make it shine. Read on for five different ways to wear a single turtleneck sweater, and we won't blame you if you end up wearing one every day 'til springtime.

More from Shopping