I told myself I had two choices: 1) to allow myself to feel foolish, get upset, and risk ruining the night for myself and everyone else, or 2) shift my perspective and see this for what it is — a funny symbol that love can be messy, imperfect, and still wonderful. I decided to laugh (because it was actually funny) and made light of the situation. The whole group followed my lead and applauded my optimism, which only encouraged me to truly see the humor in it. Less than an hour later, everyone in the hut — maybe 30 people total, including the intoxicated artist (who sat by my side, hugging me) — sang “Happy Birthday.” I could feel my heart swell with joy and gratitude.



The next morning, I woke up on the yacht, looked at my dark tat, and smiled. Everyone wished me happy birthday again over breakfast, and we reminisced about the amazing night before. Mid-morning, we hopped a puddle-jumper plane from San Blas back to Panama City. At the American Trade Hotel, my iPhone lit up with texts, emails, and Facebook messages from family and friends sending me wishes and urging me to “come home” to celebrate. I felt so loved. The best birthday message of all might have been from my long-time crush (one to whom I hadn't spoken in two months), whom I had hoped would reach out to me on this day. His kind, simple words made me beam with hope. I looked down at my emblem and wondered, had it worked?



So it happened: I entered a new age bracket and, surprisingly, it feels amazing. At 35, I know who I am — a spontaneous, adventurous, vertically challenged, sometimes gullible, very sensitive, globetrotting writer who is open to love and new experiences. I might not have a husband or own a home, but I do have friends in some of the most remote places on the planet, a passport full of stamps and unforgettable memories, and the courage to follow my heart, wherever it may lead me.