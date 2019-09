In the weeks leading up to my 35th birthday, the thought of leaving behind the 18-34 age bracket terrified me. For me, aging has always been so much about expectations: where I should be, who I should be, and who's by my side. And every birthday, my inner critic seems to get louder, informing me that by this age, my parents had been married almost a year, owned a beautiful home, and had begun family planning. I'm not that greedy. I don't want all those things — not at once, anyway. Step one, finding my ideal mate, would do. But at this point in my life, I had no clear plan for the future. What I did have was a plane ticket.Amidst a massive freakout a month before the big day, I received a press trip invitation to escape NYC — and all of my fears — for a long weekend. Superfeet invited eight adventure journalists on an all-expense paid, four-day trip to Panama. This amazing opportunity wasn't out-of-the-ordinary for my line of work, but the timing was exceptional. The trip was scheduled to take place over my birthday weekend. Message received, universe.Generally, I love to celebrate with my closest friends and family, but this time, I needed a much bigger distraction. Because travel always makes my heart sing, I decided to say “YES!” to kicking off my new year in a new country. There was only one thing that had me nervous: With the exception of my hosts, Ryan and Ali, everyone else in the group of 14 would be strangers. Would it be awkward to celebrate with all these unfamiliar faces? Would they sing to me?Thankfully, it didn't take our group long to bond in the beautiful Casco Viejo (a.k.a. Panama City's Old Town). Our first night, we toasted cocktails in the lobby bar of the American Trade Hotel , happy to have escaped the cold Northeastern winter. By the morning, we were hiking and zip-lining in the Anton Valley, the largest inhabited volcanic crater in the world, with our local guide, Manuel from Leading Adventures . When I voiced my fear of heights and asked to skip the zip-lining, no one insisted I “just try it.” I had spent my 20s “just trying” things that scared me, and now I had a “nope” list and was so grateful when people didn't question it. My birthday weekend was already off to a great start.The following day, the eve of my birthday, we drove for four hours, cutting through a veritable jungle to the Caribbean coast. From there, we took a speedboat to our home for the next 24 hours: three luxury yachts floating like a mirage in the turquoise sea with teeny, palm-tree-covered islands on either side. Once aboard, we stripped to our bathing suits and leapt off the side into the pristine 80-degree water. Before lunch, we set sail for the San Blas archipelago , made up of 378 mostly uninhabited islands spanning 100 square miles. I'm half Dominican and no stranger to the charms of the Caribbean, but napping on this smooth, white deck in the middle of nowhere was next-level.At sunset, we embodied a real-life postcard: three catamarans cruising toward the fiery horizon. That night, we were invited to a barbecue lobster dinner with the locals on a nearby island. Within minutes of arriving, I got singled out and pulled into a line dance with hip-swaying women. In the light of the full moon, it felt magical to be channeling my inner Beyoncé with these friendly folks.