In addition to allegedly helping calm inflammation in the body, thanks to a potent active ingredient called curcumin, it's hardly a secret that turmeric is also prized as a formidable opponent against a variety of skin concerns ranging from acne to dullness. "Turmeric is a powerful antioxidant and an anti-inflammatory," says Mary Schook , licensed aesthetician and founder of M.S. Apothecary . "It's also antibacterial, which is why you can even find it in toothpaste in India."